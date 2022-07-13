Concerns raised as 30 male refugees moved into two Letterkenny homes

Concerns have been raised about the sudden arrival of up to 30 men getting out of a bus and going into two private houses in Letterkenny.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle raised the issue at today’s meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He says he received calls from concerned residents, who witnessed a bus with around 30 men onboard pulling up in the estate and the men moving into two houses in Letterkenny.

The issues of overcrowding in the properties, and whether the houses are fit for purpose were also raised.

The matter has been referred to IPAS.

While he acknowledged that people need to be housed, Cllr McMonagle says local people are anxious to know what is going on…