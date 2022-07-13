COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held in Dungloe

Two COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held in Dungloe on Friday 15th July and Saturday 16th July.

The clinics will be held in Dungloe Community Hospital, Dungloe, Co. Donegal, F94Y326 on Friday July 15th and Saturday July 16th.from 11am to 5.45pm on both days for those aged 12 years and over for Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccines.

Those 65 years and over who are eligible for a 2nd booster may also attend on the day.

Please note 12 – 15 year olds must be accompanied by parent/guardian and walk ins are welcome.

Operational Site Manager Letterkenny CVC Donna Carroll said “If you had your first dose in one of our pop ups in Dungloe on June 13th or 14th you are now due your second dose.

“We will be offering both primary and booster vaccinations.

“Given the high numbers of hospitalisations from COVID-19, vaccination is your best defence against the virus.

“We are holding pop-up’s across the county as well as at our static COVID-19 vaccination centre in Letterkenny, to make vaccination as accessible as possible for the people of Donegal.”

Walk-in’s ar welcome or people can continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on HSE.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

It is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have COVID-19; if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been told to self isolate.

It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.