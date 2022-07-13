Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fresh fears for cardiac services at Letterkenny University Hospital

Fresh fears have arisen for cardiac services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Td Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called for government assurances on the retention of cardiac services at Letterkenny University Hospital, after Deputy Marc McSharry confirmed that he had recieved assurances that sligo hospital would retain their cardiac services.

The call has been sparked by a leaked review that has revealed fresh plans to downgrade services at the hospital.

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the leaked review is deeply concerning….

