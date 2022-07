The Government comfortably won a confidence motion yesterday evening.

The backing of a number of Independent TDs ensured the coalition won by a margin of 19.

85 TDs voted in favour of the Government – including 6 Independent TDs.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said the government is out of touch and has failed to act on the cost of living crisis..

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys slammed Sinn Féin for bringing the motion in the first place: