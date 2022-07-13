Letterkenny Cricket Club achievements recognised

The Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Donal Mandy Kelly welcomed members of the Letterkenny Cricket Club to the Mayor’s Reception in the Letterkenny Public Service Centre on Tuesday night.

The event celebrated the achievements of the club since its establishment in 2016.

Club Founde, Rammohan Sama and Club Chairman, Rajesh Nair accepted the award on behalf of the Cricket Club.

The Club has won a number of cups and have ambitions of developing plays to the highest level in the hope that some of them will play for Ireland in the coming years.