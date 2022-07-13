Love Island winners Millie and Liam split after less than one year later

It has been announced that Love Island season seven winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up.

The news comes just under one year of the beginning of their relation ship.

Millie shared the following on her Instagram story:

“Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will every take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love Millie”

Liam shared similar sentiments on his story and says he will ‘remain as Millie’s biggest supporter’.

The news comes as a shock as the pair shared holiday snaps on Instagram on June 28th.