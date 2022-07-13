New research shows solar panels could provide one third of Donegal’s energy

New research has shown that solar panels alone could produce up to 29 percent of all household electricity required in County Donegal, if every house that was suitable for panels installed them

The research, carried out by University College Cork on behalf of the Irish Solar Energy Association, says that 44,000 homes in Donegal have the roof space and correct orientation to make solar power work.

They also say that with the solar panels, homeowners could save €450 a year on their energy bills.

Conall Bolger is CEO of the Irish Solar Energy Association….