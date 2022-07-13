Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Seven Sisters in memory of Joe and to raise funds for Donegal Hospice

 

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Derrynamansher woman Maeve King in memory of her late husband Joe. In his honour, Maeve will be fundraising for Donegal Hospice.

Maeve will be taking on the Seven Sisters on Joe’s birthday, 23rd July. Joe passed away on August 13th, 2020 following a battle with cancer. His last few weeks were spent in Donegal Hospice. Maeve uses the GoFundMe page to write, “ I can’t describe the care and support that was given to Joe and to me and our girls. We are incredibly grateful to the wonderful staff and this is the only way I know of showing how much we appreciate their kindness.”

After Joe passed away, Maeve began hiking and now wants to use her love for hiking to raise funds for the hospice. The walk will start at the miner’s path at Muckish and end with Errigal taking in the five peaks in between. Maeve continues, “ If anyone is feeling energetic you can meet me to climb Errigal. And if you’re not feeling energetic you can join us later in Leo’s.”

 

Donations can be made here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Thomas Asylum Amendment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for rights-based approach to migration and asylum

13 July 2022
super moon
News

Supermoon over Donegal tonight

13 July 2022
Blaney Seanad 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Debate of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill continues in Seanad

13 July 2022
errigal
News

Seven Sisters in memory of Joe and to raise funds for Donegal Hospice

13 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Thomas Asylum Amendment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for rights-based approach to migration and asylum

13 July 2022
super moon
News

Supermoon over Donegal tonight

13 July 2022
Blaney Seanad 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Debate of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill continues in Seanad

13 July 2022
errigal
News

Seven Sisters in memory of Joe and to raise funds for Donegal Hospice

13 July 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Just 4% of properties in Donegal have best energy rating

13 July 2022
Sun
Audio, News, Top Stories

Next week could see peak of summer weather

13 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube