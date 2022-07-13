Seven Sisters in memory of Joe and to raise funds for Donegal Hospice

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Derrynamansher woman Maeve King in memory of her late husband Joe. In his honour, Maeve will be fundraising for Donegal Hospice.

Maeve will be taking on the Seven Sisters on Joe’s birthday, 23rd July. Joe passed away on August 13th, 2020 following a battle with cancer. His last few weeks were spent in Donegal Hospice. Maeve uses the GoFundMe page to write, “ I can’t describe the care and support that was given to Joe and to me and our girls. We are incredibly grateful to the wonderful staff and this is the only way I know of showing how much we appreciate their kindness.”

After Joe passed away, Maeve began hiking and now wants to use her love for hiking to raise funds for the hospice. The walk will start at the miner’s path at Muckish and end with Errigal taking in the five peaks in between. Maeve continues, “ If anyone is feeling energetic you can meet me to climb Errigal. And if you’re not feeling energetic you can join us later in Leo’s.”

Donations can be made here.