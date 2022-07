Despite the checklists and pre-planning, a UK survey of 2000 people has found the most common blunders we have before jetting off on our holidays.

The most common offences were found to be having an out of date passport, not having the right currency and driving to the wrong airport.

7 in 10 worry about forgetting their glasses, with others being anxious in relation to their luggage being too heavy or picking up the wrong case.