Donegal are one win away from a first All Ireland Senior Ladies Final, standing in their way are the defending champions Meath.

Donegal will go into the tie with confidence after a superb win over a highly fancied Dublin in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend.

The game is a repeat of this years Division One League Final which Meath won 2-8 to 1-9.

In this week’s Preview Tom Comack has been speaking with Manager Maxi Curran and Captain Niamh McLaughlin: