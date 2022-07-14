Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective Blocks Bill passes final stage in Seanad

Legislation giving effect to the Mica redress scheme has passed its final stage in the Seanad.

It now goes to the President for signing.

Senators backed the scheme by 30 votes to 12.

Its passage through the Dail saw Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh vote against the government and lose the party whip.

That in turn led to Sinn Fein’s no confidence motion this week.

Earlier Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan hit back at criticism by Donegal Senator Niall Blaney of her party’s approach to the Mica redress scheme:

