€85 million Digital Transition Fund will help companies use digital technology

Companies in Donegal are being encouraged to avail of a new €85 million scheme aimed at increasing the use digital technology to improve online business.

As part of the national Grow Digital campaign, the €85 million Digital Transition Fund is now in place to help companies use digital technologies like AI, cloud computing and big data to improve their products, processes, supply chains and services.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy is in Sligo today for a Grow Digital Workshop and he has announced that two Inishowen Development Partnership’s projects have been successful in being awarded funding.

Minister Troy is encouraging businesses in Donegal and the North West to get involved in the project..