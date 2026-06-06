Survey shows young people are turning to AI for companionship

A growing number of Gen Z adults are turning to AI tools such as ChatGPT for companionship.

A national study in the UK suggests one in four young people would rather speak to AI than speak to a real person.

The data also showed loneliness among young people is rising, with two-thirds of the Gen Z respondents stating they feel lonely at least once a week – according to research by loneliness charity Marmalade Trust.

Three in 10 linked loneliness to physical symptoms, including sleep problems and poor diet, while 18 per cent said loneliness had affected their studies, and 16 per cent believed it had harmed their career prospects.