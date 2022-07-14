Fintan Dewhirst still on medal winning high

Just a week ago,F intan Dewhirst won a silver medal for Ireland in the 400m Hurdles at the European Under-18 Athletic Championships in Jerusalem.

Dewhirst ran a PB 51.65 to finish second behind, Elnan Aurstad of Norway who ran 50.89, the fastest time this year at that age grade.

Fintan, a member of Tír Chonaill AC member and student at St Columba’s Comprehensive School Glenties bettered his pb on two occasions during the week of the championships.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly ask Fintan, has it set in just how big an achievement it was to take a European medal?