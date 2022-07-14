John Kelly to make World Championship debut on Friday

The World Athletic Championships get up and running on Friday at the University of Oregon in the United States.

Three Finn Valley athletes form part of the 21 Ireland team at the championships.

John Kelly who is taking part in his first world’s will be in action on Friday evening in the Shot Put qualification.

The Irish senior champion and national record holder throws after 2am Irish time Saturday morning.

He would need to smash his personal best by over a metre to gain automatic qualification for the final.

John threw over 20 metres for the first time at the satrt of the month in Cork setting the new record at 20.16m.

Mark English will be involved on day 6 of the championships, he runs in the heats of the 800m next Wednesday the 20th July while Brendan Boyce takes on the 35k walk on the final day in Oregan on Sunday 24th.