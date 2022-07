Image: @themichaelowens on Twitter

Daughter of footballer Michael Owen may be left on her own as he says he won’t be going in to the Love Island villa if his daughter is still on the show when the contestants are visited by their parents.

Gemma Owen, one of the original contestants from the start of the series, is coupled up with Luca Bish.

But Michael told Sky Sports Racing he’d rather head to the race-course than over to Majorca.