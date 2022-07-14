Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mica campaigners to continue fight after the Dail recess

A mica campaigner says it is disheartening that the government is pushing the ‘unfit for purpose’ mica bill through the Seanad today but the campaign for 100 percent redress will continue after the summer.

The government’s bill goes to final stage in the Seanad today and is expected to be passed ahead of the summer recess with the president expected to sign the bill next week.

Michael Doherty of Mica Action Group says the fight will continue as the current scheme is going to have homeowners out tens of thousands of euros…

