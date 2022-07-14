Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New fund could help tackle vacancy in Donegal

Donegal is set to benefit from a €50m fund which has been launched to bring vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages back into residential use.

The Croí Cónaithe fund aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres across the country.

The Scheme is set to benefit those who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence and become part of the community in the area.

The Fund will be delivered through local authorities who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before now.

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000.

This can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

