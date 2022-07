The Taoiseach says new regulations on the sale of turf will have no effect on those with cutting rights.

Speaking at a meeting of his party last night, Micheal Martin said the traditional trading of turf in rural areas will be maintained.

Rural Fianna Fail and Fine Gael TD’s have backed the changes, after a Green Party climbdown on plans to ban transactions in areas with over 500 people.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring’s among those who’re happy: