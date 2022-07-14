Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
State has run out of bed to house incoming refugees


The State has run out of beds to house incoming refugees.

The accommodation centre in Citywest in Dublin has reached full capacity, with 1,000 people currently living there.

It means some new arrivals could be stranded at Dublin airport in the coming days, with no alternative contingency plan in place.

Government ministers will meet today to find solutions to the problem, with Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath likely to be used to house those fleeing war.

Labour’s housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan says each department must work together to find beds:

