Student accommodation problems going on too long – student

A student who has had his accommodation cancelled twice during his time studying in Letterkenny says there is a major accommodation problem which has been going on for far too long.

David, a final year student in Letterkenny, had secured private accommodation for the upcoming college year but it has been cancelled and the alternative options are already fully booked and have long waiting lists.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, David said student accommodation options for student are zero….

