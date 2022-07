The Taoiseach has been criticised for not condemning the burning of effigies on 11th night bonfires in Northern Ireland.

Effigies of Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long appeared on bonfires earlier this week along with the Irish flag.

In the Dail, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at Micheal Martin’s silence.

The events however, have been condemned by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar: