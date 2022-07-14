The latest release of “Celtic Minded” to be launched in Letterkenny

On Tuesday 19th July, ‘Celtic Minded 5: Essays on Celtic Football Culture and Identities’ will be officially launched at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny with events getting underway at 7:30pm. This is the fifth installment of the series but the first with an official launch taking place in County Donegal.

Celtic Football Club has a unique history and identity but what makes its support so distinctive and what makes the club so meaningful to millions of people across the world? That’s what this series of books, edited by Dr Joseph M. Bradley, has been examining for years and he looks to answer these questions through essays and research carried out by a rich range of contributors; this time with a real sprinkling of local interest.

At the Station House on the 19th, guest speakers such as Patrick McMenamin, a well-known local author who is based in Termon will be there while Jonathan Foley from Letterkenny, who is a secondary school teacher of English and History, as well as being a columnist for the Letterkenny Leader newspaper will also be speaking.

Both will discuss their research on essentially ‘what it means to be Celtic?’

In addition to that, Dr Aidan Donaldson, who is the biographer of former Celtic player George McCluskey will be on hand to discuss his research. And of course, Dr Joe Bradley will also be present. There will also be a Q and A with the speakers as well as some light-hearted music by Patricia Ferns.

In a nutshell, there’ll certainly be a good night of refreshments and fun and everyone is welcome.

This event is being supported by both the Letterkenny No. 1 Celtic Supporters Club and the Donegal Association of Celtic Supporters. Entry on the night is free but there will be an option to make a charitable donation. It promises to be an educational night, but also full of great fun on the 19th at the Station House.