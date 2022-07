A Donegal County Councillor believes a new playground in Portsalon would be a great asset to the area.

Councillor John O’Donnell is calling for such a facility to be installed at the newly upgraded car park at the beach in Portsalon.

The motion has previously been brought before Council and it was confirmed that there was no funding streams available.

However, Cllr O’Donnell believes the amenity would enhance the area for both both locals and tourists: