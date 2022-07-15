Diallo joins Derry ahead of Harps trip

Derry City announced their second signing of the summer ahead of Sunday’s trip to Ballybofey with attacking midfielder Sadou Diallo joining from Forest Green Rovers.

The 23-year old played alongside Will Patching in the Manchester City Youth Academy and has represented England at underage level as well.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins insists that his new man has serious potential and said that himself and his coaching staff were very much looking forward to helping him realise all of it.

Despite their Europa Conference exit in Riga, the City boss said they had already turned their full attention to Finn Park for Sunday’s derby (KO 6pm).

“Obviously we’re disappointed to be out of the competition but we have to focus now on the rest of the domestic season.”

“As I said before, games against Finn Harps, whether home or away have always been very close affairs and I’m expecting nothing less this time.”

‘We just landed back from Latvia so we will assess things in terms of the squad on Saturday morning.”

“I expect it’ll be the same squad as Thursday night although Sadou will be added once his clearance is received.”

The appearance of Michael Duffy from the bench in Latvia will certainly have lifted the mood among supporters and Derry fans will be hoping to see a lot more of the winger in the second half of the campaign as they aim to close the gap on Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.