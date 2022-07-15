Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal landowner fined for damaging Freshwater Pearl Mussel habitat

A County Donegal landowner has been found guilty of damaging the habitat of Freshwater Pearl Mussel and fined a total of €16,500.

The case was brought against Mr Richard Homer of Orchard Drive, Donegal town, by the National Parks and Wildlife Service after Mr Homer cleared vegetation, disturbed the bank of the River Eske in Milltown, Donegal and dug a number of drains to the river.

The works carried out by Mr Homer resulted in significant sedimentation to the river which led to the deaths of hundreds of Freshwater Pearl Mussels and significant stress on those that survived.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at Donegal District Court on June 13th.

He was found guilty of wilfully disturbing the breeding and resting place of a protected wild animal, using a mechanically propelled vehicle in the commissioning of an offence, and of causing significant damage to a European site.

He was fined €3,000 for each offence and ordered to pay €2,500 towards a restoration plan for the site along with €5,000 in costs.

Freshwater Pearl Mussel are a critically and increasingly endangered and protected species. The River Eske is one of the most important rivers in Europe for the species.

Minister Malcolm Noonan has welcomed the conviction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry city council
News, Top Stories

Planned strike action by DCSDC workers suspended

15 July 2022
covid mask (1)
News

Almost 8 in 10 want mandatory mask wearing again

15 July 2022
donegaltowncourt
News, Top Stories

Donegal landowner fined for damaging Freshwater Pearl Mussel habitat

15 July 2022
food bank
Audio, News, Top Stories

Food banks sign Government policies aren’t working – Pringle

15 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

derry city council
News, Top Stories

Planned strike action by DCSDC workers suspended

15 July 2022
covid mask (1)
News

Almost 8 in 10 want mandatory mask wearing again

15 July 2022
donegaltowncourt
News, Top Stories

Donegal landowner fined for damaging Freshwater Pearl Mussel habitat

15 July 2022
food bank
Audio, News, Top Stories

Food banks sign Government policies aren’t working – Pringle

15 July 2022
Blackbird
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public in North warned not to touch dead birds as bird flu concerns continue

15 July 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Third man found guilty of murder of Strabane man Michael Barr

15 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube