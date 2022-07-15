Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Five day fire danger notice issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist.

The Notice is in effect until midday on 20th July 2022.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Michael Martin visiting Letterkenny today

15 July 2022
fire warning pic
News, Top Stories

Five day fire danger notice issued

15 July 2022
World Animal Week 3rd - 9th October - love your pets!
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sharp increase in number of dogs being rehomed in Donegal

15 July 2022
neale richmond
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest British Government Protocol campaign described as propaganda

15 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Michael Martin visiting Letterkenny today

15 July 2022
fire warning pic
News, Top Stories

Five day fire danger notice issued

15 July 2022
World Animal Week 3rd - 9th October - love your pets!
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sharp increase in number of dogs being rehomed in Donegal

15 July 2022
neale richmond
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest British Government Protocol campaign described as propaganda

15 July 2022
money
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears rising cost of living is now a longer term problem – Economist

15 July 2022
gerrymcmonagle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Residents fear of anti-social behaviour in Letterkenny estate

15 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube