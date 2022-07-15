Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sharp increase in number of dogs being rehomed in Donegal

The number of dogs being returned to ISPCA in Donegal has risen significantly this year due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year, the dog pound in Letterkenny took in 150 dogs, but so far this year, 170 dogs have been put into their care.

It is believed that dogs who were bought or rehomed during the Covid-19 lockdowns are now being put into care as people return to work.

The charity’s Resources are now under extreme pressure and Dr Cyril Sullivan CEO of ISPCA has called for people to consider fostering a dog..

