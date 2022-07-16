Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
John Kelly throws at World Athletics Championships

Donegal shot-putter John Kelly has thrown at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Kelly was a late addition to the field, with his entry only being confirmed last week after a spot opened up – conveniently as he set the Irish record of 20.16 metres just days before.

Kelly’s attempts took place after 2am this Saturday morning, with a tall task ahead to reach the finals.

In Oregon, Kelly threw a best of 17.92m – but would have needed another Irish national record to qualify, with the lowest qualifier for the final, Mexico’s Uriel Munoz, posting an effort of 20.24m.

There are still two other Donegal athletes set to take part in the World Championships – Mark English will be involved on day 6 of the championships, as he runs in the heats of the 800m next Wednesday the 20th of July.

Meanwhile Brendan Boyce takes on the 35k walk on the final day in Oregon, on Sunday the 24th.

 

