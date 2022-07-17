Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

A Fianna Fail TD says the party shouldn’t vote for Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach if Micheal Martin doesn’t step down as their party leader in December.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports a “significant number” are warning they won’t support Leo Varadkar’s term unless Micheal Martin stands down as party leader before the next general election.

A vote amongst party members is due to take place in December as part of a clause in the Programme for Government.

John McGuinness says December would be a ‘natural timing’ for him to step down as the party looks to the future.

He says his party colleagues should refuse to back the Fine Gael leader if Michael Martin also doesn’t step down:

Political Correspondent with the Sunday Independent, Hugh O’Connell, says talk of refusing to back Varadkar is a tactical move by Fianna Fail rebels: