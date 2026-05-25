Woman arrested in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin.

The schoolboy was 6 years old when he was last seen alive in 2022.

Kyran Durnin was first reported missing in August 2024.

However, Gardaí upgraded his case to a murder investigation in the belief that he was last seen alive in June 2022, at the age of six.

Gardaí are currently searching a house in Drogheda in County Louth in connection with the case.

A woman in her 50s has been arrested and she’s being held at a Garda Station in the East.

This is the third arrest in connection with the investigation since August 2024.

The two other people arrested previously were released without charge.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.