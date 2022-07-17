Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

Irish Water have warned of a water shortage in the Killygordon area, as demand increases with warm days ahead.

They say that water supply in the Bohanboy and Mullingar areas near Killygordon may suffer from outages as a result.

An alternative water supply has been made available for anyone experiencing outages in the area, with a bulk tanker being placed at Callaghan’s in Bohanboy, Killygordon.

Irish Water have advised customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Check here for water supply updates: https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates