Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

Irish Water have warned of a water shortage in the Killygordon area, as demand increases with warm days ahead.

They say that water supply in the Bohanboy and Mullingar areas near Killygordon may suffer from outages as a result.

An alternative water supply has been made available for anyone experiencing outages in the area, with a bulk tanker being placed at Callaghan’s in Bohanboy, Killygordon.

Irish Water have advised customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Check here for water supply updates: https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

17 July 2022
charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

17 July 2022
charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022
292767108_2018921341633048_7817880057037406263_n
Entertainment, News

Roartys XL Family Fun Day

17 July 2022
fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube