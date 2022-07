Derry City moved into second in the SSE Airtricity League on Sunday evening, off the back of the 2-1 derby win over Finn Harpsin Ballybofey.

Ryan Graydon levelled the tie for Derry on 80 minutes followed by the winner from James Akintubde late in injury time.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins is giving his squad a few days off after a hectic schedule that seen them play two legs in Europe.