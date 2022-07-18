Almost 1,900 Ukrainian refugees now living in Donegal

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that just over 300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in County Donegal in the last month.

A total of 1,884 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the county since February.

The Donegal local electoral area has the most, with 719 refugees living there.

There are now 342 Ukrainian refugees in the Letterkenny area, and 238 in Glenties.

A further 183 Ukrainians have taken residence in North Inishowen, there are 180 in Lifford-Stranorlar, 146 refugees are living in the Milford area, and there are 76 in South Inishowen.

A total of 43,200 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland.