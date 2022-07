Concern has been raised over the use of jet skis and speedboats close to beaches in Donegal.

It’s emerged that last week a number of jet skis were in use close to an area occupied by swimmers in Dunfanaghy.

Once spoken to by lifeguards, the owners of the jet skis moved further out from the shore.

However, Councillor Michael McClafferty says it’s an issue that urgently needs to be addressed: