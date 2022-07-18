DMRT warn people to be prepared when exploring in hot weather

The Donegal Mountain Rescue team is warning people to be adequately prepared when out on hills during the hot weather.

It’s after they were tasked on two occasions yesterday after a walker became unwell on Muckish Mountain and another was in need of assistance at Maghera Caves.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue team were tasked by Gardai to Muckish Mountain shortly before 10am yesterday morning to assist a walker who had become unwell.

After locating the walker using SarCall, the walker received medical attention and was assisted in returning to the car park.

Meanwhile, yesterday evening, the team were tasked at 7:25pm to Maghera Caves to assist an exhausted walker.

The team were subsequently stood down a short time later as Gardai and the Coast Guard were already on the scene.

The rescue service is advising people to dress appropriately, bring plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

They say it can be as precarious heading for the mountains in hot weather as it is in cold and stormy weather.