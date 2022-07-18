Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

DMRT warn people to be prepared when exploring in hot weather

The Donegal Mountain Rescue team is warning people to be adequately prepared when out on hills during the hot weather.

It’s after they were tasked on two occasions yesterday after a walker became unwell on Muckish Mountain and another was in need of assistance at Maghera Caves.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue team were tasked by Gardai to Muckish Mountain shortly before 10am yesterday morning to assist a walker who had become unwell.

After locating the walker using SarCall, the walker received medical attention and was assisted in returning to the car park.

Meanwhile, yesterday evening, the team were tasked at 7:25pm to Maghera Caves to assist an exhausted walker.

The team were subsequently stood down a short time later as Gardai and the Coast Guard were already on the scene.

The rescue service is advising people to dress appropriately, bring plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

They say it can be as precarious heading for the mountains in hot weather as it is in cold and stormy weather.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Mountain Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT warn people to be prepared when exploring in hot weather

18 July 2022
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for hot weather in place for Donegal

17 July 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Mountain Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT warn people to be prepared when exploring in hot weather

18 July 2022
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for hot weather in place for Donegal

17 July 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

17 July 2022
charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube