A mobile phone bill and letter has helped identify those responsible for fly tipping at a scenic location in Inishowen.

Last week, a large quantity of household items was discovered dumped near Lis na Grá woods.

While examining the lot a name, address and phone bill displaying a mobile number was found.

Donegal County Council has subsequently issued a fixed penalty fine.

Councillor Terry Crossan says on this occasion the perpetrators would have had to travel further to dump in Donegal: