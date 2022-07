Cllr Gary Doherty claims he is still without his mobile phone.

Last week, Gardai were called to a special meeting of Donegal County Council on foot of a claim that a phone belonging to Cllr Doherty had been taken by another Councillor and removed from the Chamber.

Speaking at today’s reconvened meeting, he confirmed his phone has not yet been returned.

He called for the council to write to authorities and inform them of what happened in the chamber last week.