RSA issue roads warning ahead of heavy rain tomorrow

The Road Safety Authority has issued a warning ahead of heavy rain expected tomorrow – particularly in the north and east of the country.

It’s asking road users to take caution as Met Eireann is warning of possible scattered outbreaks of isolated heavy rain showers.

The warning has been issued, as after the recent spell of dry and hot weather, road conditions when rain falls can become much slippier than in usual wet conditions.

The RSA is also reminding drivers it takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads, and that poor road grip tomorrow may lead to unexpected skids.

