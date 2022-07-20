Business Matters Ep 101 – Gerard Grant

On this week’s podcast, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the Director of Strategic Initiatives at TSC in Letterkenny, Gerard Grant. Gerard was one of the team of eight that was involved in establishing the Pramerica base in Letterkenny in 2000, and was tasked with setting up the company’s internal IT system.

There are over 1,000 employed at the state-of-the-art local campus opened by Pramerica in 2017 at a cost of €42 million.

Two years ago, Pramerica was taken over by TCS, and the global company has recently embarked on a recruitment drive with the aim of increasing its workforce in Letterkenny by 200 over the coming months.

