The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 21/05/2026

Today we address mounting anxieties over Letterkenny’s road layouts, an urgent double-crisis for residents in Elm Park, a mother’s moving tribute to her late son, and a celebration of local culture and media.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the morning with our signature digest of the national and local papers, reviewing the stories leading the day’s agenda.

🚚 Gridlock Fears for HGVs: Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly joins Greg to raise the serious concerns of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers regarding Letterkenny’s ongoing Active Travel infrastructure works. With roads narrowing and new layouts taking shape, drivers are increasingly worried about how large transport vehicles will safely navigate the town.

🏛️ Sanctions & The Elm Park Double-Crisis: Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is in studio to discuss the latest Dáil vote on implementing sanctions against Israel. He also turns his focus closer to home, slamming the unacceptable delays in relocating families in Elm Park . These residents are trapped in an unimaginable double-crisis: their homes are severely flood-hit and crumbling due to Defective Concrete Blocks.

🌍 Africa Day Sports Fiesta: Ugo and Teffara drop by the studio to share the excitement ahead of the upcoming Africa Day Commemoration Sports Fiesta in Letterkenny, celebrating unity, diversity, and community through sport.

❤️ A Gift of Life: In a deeply moving interview, Fionna Kerrigan shares the heartbreaking story of losing her 17-year-old son, Cormac. She discusses how a simple poster prompted a family conversation that ultimately led them to donate his organs, and she appeals to other families to have that vital discussion today.

🎙️ 100 Episodes of V&M: Vinny and Marty from the popular V and M Podcast join Greg to look back on their journey as they prepare for a massive live show at the Balor Arts Centre to celebrate reaching their 100-episode milestone.

📈 Business Matters: Chris Ashmore rounds out the morning with a look at the local economic headlines and a preview of what’s coming up on this week’s Business Matters podcast.

🎧 Stream the full episode and listen back here: