Eoin Toal’s Bolton move confirmed

Eoin Toal has left Derry City and signed with English League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The 23 year old has joined on a three year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Toal, who made over 150 first team appearances in his five years at Derry joins up with Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley in bolstering their defensive options.

“It’s brilliant. I know it’s been on the cards for a few weeks and I’m glad it’s done now and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Toal on the club’s website.

“I’ve been at Derry for five or six seasons and really enjoyed it.

“I built up a lot of good relationships with Derry, a lot of good people there.

“I can’t thank them enough for letting this go through. It’s a club I’ll always have time for and I’ll always be supporter of that club.

“But I’m looking forward to this opportunity now with Bolton Wanderers.

“Bolton is a massive club and I think it was just too big of a club for me to turn down and it’s a very good opportunity for me to showcase myself over here in England.

“I’ve seen a lot of players and a few of my friends who have come over to League One and done really well and I don’t see why I can’t do that.”

“There’s a good buzz about the place and everyone was really friendly and welcoming so I’m really looking forward to starting now,” added Toal after meeting his new team-mates for the first time.

“It feels like a club that’s going places and looks like it’s preparing to get better and better.

“Since I’ve arrived everyone has been brilliant. I can’t thank everyone enough for that.”