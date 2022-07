A Donegal Deputy has called for AIB to leave ATMs behind in towns where banks are to go cashless.

AIB branches in Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Dungloe and Killybegs are set to be turned into cashless outlets with ATMs in each town also being removed.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the removal of the ATMs is a major blow and has called for the bank to reconsider..