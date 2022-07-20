New college course about Harry Styles launched

The time has come, all of the years of hard work has paid off. A university in Texas is going to offer a course based on the work of Harry Styles.

It’s called Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture, it will start at Texas State University Honours College next spring.

It will focus on the One Direction star’s work in music and film in order to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity”.

It is the latest in a long line of celebrity-themed courses, with others based around stars such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and The Beatles.