Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New college course about Harry Styles launched

The time has come, all of the years of hard work has paid off. A university in Texas is going to offer a course based on the work of Harry Styles.

It’s called Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture, it will start at Texas State University Honours College next spring.

It will focus on the One Direction star’s work in music and film in order to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity”.

It is the latest in a long line of celebrity-themed courses, with others based around stars such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and The Beatles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
News

New college course about Harry Styles launched

20 July 2022
20220620_183608(0)
News

Mother and son set sail for Atlantic TU to raise spinal injury awareness

20 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 July 2022
Gas
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU member states asked to cut gas consumption

20 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
News

New college course about Harry Styles launched

20 July 2022
20220620_183608(0)
News

Mother and son set sail for Atlantic TU to raise spinal injury awareness

20 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 July 2022
Gas
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU member states asked to cut gas consumption

20 July 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Four areas of LUH hit by Covid outbreaks as Full Capacity Protocol is implemented

20 July 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 101 – Gerard Grant

20 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube