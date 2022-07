AIB has scrapped its plans to make 70 branches cashless.

The announcement earlier this week included the the removal of cash and cheque services from branches in Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Dungloe and Killybegs.

In a statement, the bank says it recognises ‘the customer and public unease that this has caused’.

It says it will retain its 170-branch network in its entirety.