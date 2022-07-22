Central Bank expects banks to ensure access for vulnerable customers

The Central Bank says it expects banks to ensure services are accessible to vulnerable customers.

It comes as AIB announced plans yesterday to convert 70 of its branches to cashless locations, six of them will be in Donegal.

The Taoiseach is due to meet with executives next week, after appealing to the bank to reconsider its decision.

AIB customers can already lodge and withdraw money at their local post office.

Ned O’Hara of The Postmasters Union, is confident their members can continue to support those who need cash services: