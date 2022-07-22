Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Central Bank expects banks to ensure access for vulnerable customers

The Central Bank says it expects banks to ensure services are accessible to vulnerable customers.

It comes as AIB announced plans yesterday to convert 70 of its branches to cashless locations, six of them will be in Donegal.

The Taoiseach is due to meet with executives next week, after appealing to the bank to reconsider its decision.

AIB customers can already lodge and withdraw money at their local post office.

Ned O’Hara of The Postmasters Union, is confident their members can continue to support those who need cash services:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Library Books
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further concerns over lack of student accomodation

22 July 2022
AIB
Audio, News, Top Stories

Central Bank expects banks to ensure access for vulnerable customers

22 July 2022
Arranmore
Audio, News, Top Stories

Official opening of Arranmore shore front amenity today

22 July 2022
farm modern
Audio, News, Top Stories

IFA calls for certainty on how much farmers need to reduce emissions by

22 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Library Books
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further concerns over lack of student accomodation

22 July 2022
AIB
Audio, News, Top Stories

Central Bank expects banks to ensure access for vulnerable customers

22 July 2022
Arranmore
Audio, News, Top Stories

Official opening of Arranmore shore front amenity today

22 July 2022
farm modern
Audio, News, Top Stories

IFA calls for certainty on how much farmers need to reduce emissions by

22 July 2022
Door buzzer
Audio, News, Top Stories

Up to 100,000 apartments could have defects

22 July 2022
fanadlighthouse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for new €3.5m centre at Fanad Lighthouse a major ‘boost’ to area

22 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube