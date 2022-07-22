Derelection conference underway in Letterkenny

The ‘Derelict in Donegal and Beyond’ conference, being run by Letterkenny Tidy Towns and the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Group is now underway.

Events are also taking place to mark the Church Lane’s success in the Historic Towns Initiative.

Gerard McCormick of Letterkenny Tidy Towns and Donnan Harvey of the Cathedral Quarter Group have been speaking about the themes of today’s conference, and the importance of community in tackling the dereliction issue.

Donnan Harvey says government must recognise that…………..

Minister Peter Burke says the government is already working to tackle the issue……..