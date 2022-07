Mark English. Photo: Athletics Ireland

Mark English has exited at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon overnight in the 800 metres.

The Finn Valley AC man bowed out of the men’s 800 metres by finishing fifth in his semi-final, in a time one second away from his national record:

He clocked a time of 1:45.78, just missing out on a place in the final.

English ran his second fastest ever time of 1:44.76 in yesterday’s heats.

Afterwards, he gave his reaction.