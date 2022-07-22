Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Further concerns over lack of student accomodation

Further concerns are being raised over a lack of student accomodation.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the housing crisis is severely impacting third level students who are unable to secure accomodation in many towns and cities across the country.

In one case, a second year student from Donegal who stayed in hotels last year may be forced to drop out of their course as they are unable to find accomodation.

Councillor McClafferty says this is a reality for many.

He’s calling on the Government to step in:

