A urgent meeting is being sought with the Health Minister to discuss a serious lack of resources for type 1 diabetics in Donegal.

Currently, there is no endocrinologist in the North West to care for patients – over 150 of whom in Donegal are children.

Paul Gillespie, PRO of the Donegal Diabetes Association is calling for a Centre of Excellance to be established to serve diabetics in the region.

He says there are many outstanding issues that need to be addressed by Minister Stephen Donnelly: